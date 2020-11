The 434-km Srinagar-Leh highway was closed for traffic on Monday after fresh snowfall along the Zojila Pass. An official told the Greater Kashmir that the traffic movement on the highway was suspended as a precautionary measure after the fresh snowfall.

He said it was snowing in upper reaches including health resort Sonamarg and Zojila pass on the highway. The border roads organisation has kept its men and machinery in state of readiness to clear the road as weather conditions improve.