Srinagar-Leh highway to remain closed today for necessary repairs

The Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road stretch of 434 Km long Srinagar-Leh highway will remain closed for traffic movement today for necessary repairs.

A BRO official told Greater Kashmir that the traffic movement on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG)highway will remain suspended as the road which got damaged at several places due to cloud burst and landslides is being repaired which includes blasting work as well.

He said that the road will remain closed for traffic on 27th July,  adding that the traffic will be allowed after assessing the road condition on 28 July. 

