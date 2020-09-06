Srinagar man impersonating as doctor arrested in Kupwara

Police on Sunday arrested a man from Srinagar who was impersonating as a doctor in this northern Kashmir district, on Sunday.

A police official said acting on a complaint, a police party raided the clinic and arrested the fake doctor, Masood Ahmad Khan, a resident of Pamposh Colony of Natipora Srinagar.

The official said Khan was working as Sanitary Inspector in the summer capital Srinagar. A case (FIR No 225/ 2020) has been registered under relevant section and further investigations taken up.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kupwara, Mudasir Ahmad said initial investigation revealed that Khan was practicing at the clinic for the past several months and was visiting the clinic only Sundays.

The accused had placed a fake nameplate outside the clinical which read he was a “gold medalist having completed MD in General Medicine and DM in Gastroenterology from PGI Chandigarh besides being ex-head of department of Medicine, King Fahad hospital (KSA) and a trained post-doctoral at AIIMS, New Delhi.”

Locals said hundreds of patients would visit the clinic for treatment each Sunday. “The nameplate suggested he was a highly qualified doctor and being a gold medalist, the general perception was he might be a good doctor and that is why patients used to throng his clinic,” said Naseer Ahmad, who has visited his clinic several times.

Local have urged authorities to take stern action against the owner of the clinic for facilitating a quack to dupe people.

“The owner of the clinic should have checked the credentials of this pseudo doctor before allowing him to start the practice,” said Muhammad Shafi, another local resident.

But this is not for the first time that fake doctor has been arrested. Earlier also a fake doctors were arrested from Pattan and Kreeri area of Baramulla district.

Another police official said the arrested person was earlier practising at some place in Srinagar. “We have started the investigation and we are looking into all allegations,” the official said.