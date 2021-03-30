Srinagar motorcyclist injured in Kangan road accident succumbs at SKIMS Soura

A young motorcyclist hailing from Srinagar, who was critically injured after colliding with a car in Kangan area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district Monday evening, succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS Soura, an official said this morning .

Shoaib Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Nabi, in his 20s hailing from downtown area of Srinagar was among six persons injured in the accident also involving an Alto car.

Shoaib was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where doctors referred him to SKIMS Soura in critical condition.

A police official confirmed to Greater Kashmir that Shoaib succumbed to his injuries at the tertiary hospital adding the five car borne passengers were stable.

As per the official, the body was handed over to his family members after medical and legal formalities.