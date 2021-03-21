Srinagar Police hand over missing youth to Doda Police

Srinagar Police have tracked two missing youth of Doda district in Srinagar and handed over them to Doda Police.

In a statement police said, “Srinagar Police upon receiving an information from Doda Police that two young boys namely Bilal Ahmed Mir son of Nazir Ahmed Mir resident of Dalori Sonoo Gandoh Doda and Shezan Ahmed Mir son of Mohammad Abass Mir son of Kota Gandoh Doda are missing from Bhaderwah since 14th March 2021 and might have travelled towards Srinagar.”

On receipt of this information, the investigation was started and further details were collected from concerned Police Station. Officers taking assistance of the modern scientific aids and technical analysis of the information lead to track their location successfully from Nehrupark in Srinagar.

After completing legal formalities at respective Police Station, both the boys have been handed over to Doda Police.