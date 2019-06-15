Srinagar police organise public interactive meetings

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

Srinagar police organised public interactive meetings at office of the SDPO West & Police Station Zadibal, on Saturday, a police spokesman said.

Also Read | Regional languages must be given respect: Mamata

At the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) West the meeting was chaired by the SDPO Furqan Qadir and at Police Station Zadibal the meeting was chaired by the Station House Officer Zadibal.

Also Read | Kashmir Police seeks help to return passport, other valuables of Canadian tourist

“At both the places, community members participated in the interactive meetings and expressed their viewpoints clearly. Various issues pertaining to police were raised by the participants at these meetings. They were assured by the chairing officers that the genuine issues will be redressed on priority basis,” the spokesman added.

He said that during these meetings the chairing officers sought cooperation of participants to eradicate the social crimes from the society and to maintain peace in their areas to which participants assured full cooperation.