Srinagar residents demand streamlining of COVID19 vaccination drive

Residents of Srinagar Saturday urged authorities to streamline the COVID19 vaccination drive to enable the eligible persons to get benefit from it.

At some places, the residents complained that they are not being informed about the availability of vaccine at respective Public Health Centres (PHC).

“I have registered myself for COVID19 vaccination on 29 April 2021 at PHC Narwarh in person. I had provided all my details including my contact number,” said Khurshid Ahmad Zargar, the son of famous Kashmiri poet Ahad Zargar.

He added that he visited the PHC Narwarah on Friday (28 May) where he was informed that vaccines are not available.

“The officials on duty there told me that vaccines are not available. However, at the same time I noticed that some persons were given shots of vaccine, perhaps on the basis of favouritism,” he said.

He added that on inquiring if the vaccines have not been arrived for past one month, “they told me that vaccines have arrived and exhausted.”

He questioned that why he was not informed about arrival of vaccines despite he had given contact number to PHC while registering himself for vaccine.

“They said they are not bound to inform the registered persons when I asked them same question,” he said.

“I saw one of the persons from Hyderpora and another from Rawalpora during my recent visit at PHC Narwarah who got vaccine shots. I was surprised that people from far away areas are called for vaccination at PHC Narwarah and locals are ignored,” he rued.

The residents demanded that authorities must look into the grievances and complaints of aggrieved people and must streamline the vaccination process.

Similar grievances were reported from at some other places, with residents urging authorities to streamline the vaccination drive.

A senior official at Directorate of Health Kashmir said that matter would be looked it and all genuine concerns shall be redressed forthwith.

Vaccination against the novel coronavirus disease began in Jammu and Kashmir on January 16, this year, with two inaugural ceremonies in Jammu city and Srinagar respectively.

The phase-II began on 25 May began a special vaccination drive for the 18-44 age category in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar Municipal Srinagar (SMC) also started exclusive COVID19 vaccination at centres set up by it in all SMC administrative wards on 26 May, this year.

The drive focused on vaccination of “priority groups” which include, fruit sellers, vegetable vendors, bakers, butchers, barbers and others.