Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar teen dies under mysterious circumstances at Pahalgam tourist resort

A 19-year-old boy from Srinagar was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

Quoting officials, the news agency KNO reported that Mubashir Sajad Dar (19) son of Sajad Ahmad Dar, a resident of Nowpora locality had checked into a hotel there along with his friend yesterday afternoon.

He said that Mubashir did not wake up this morning and was shifted to GMC Anantnag in an unconscious state. “At GMC, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Now his postmortem is being carried out there,” said an official.

He said that they are investigating the matter.

