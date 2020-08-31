Srinagar to get 130 Aadhaar enrolment centres: DC

The government is restarting enrolment for Aadhaar in Srinagar where the current status of enrolment for the unique individual ID in the district standing at just around 60 per cent.

This was informed in a meeting convened here under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary. The enrolment will be held at identified centres across the district. The aim is to achieve enrolment of 100 percent population of the district as well as to achieve 100 percent Aadhaar seeding of beneficiaries for availing a host of different welfare schemes of the government meant therefor.

It is notable that out of around 1.5 lakh children in the 1-5 years age group only about 20 thousand are enrolled for Aadhaar whereas the Aadhaar enrolment for persons in the age group of 5-18 years is just about 40 percent. The overall Aadhaar enrolment in the district stands at just 60 percent.

With a unique ID number Aadhaar is a key form of identification in the country. One of its major benefits has been to remove fraudulence and duplication in beneficiary welfare schemes which had been a major problem prior to its introduction.

Aadhar seeding enables transparency as it prevents misappropriation of benefits meant for the deserving. It also simplifies and makes easier the identification of those eligible for beneficiary welfare schemes of the government. It also enables a transparency in the direct benefit transfer system. It is notable that there are over 50 government welfare schemes which are linked with Aadhaar. The restarting of the enrolment is aimed at enabling all those eligible for these schemes to be covered thereunder.

Speaking on the occasion the DC directed for immediate restarting of Aadhaar enrolment in order that those unenrolled are also covered under it and those eligible amongst them can avail the benefits of the government welfare schemes meant for them. He said 100 percent Aadhaar seeding will also remove the alleged cases where those undeserving might be availing the benefits meant for the eligible beneficiaries of the government’s food distribution scheme.

It should be noted here that meanwhile the district administration in Srinagar has taken a serious note of alleged cases of undeserving persons availing benefits of food distribution and pension schemes of the government and has ordered the concerned departments for immediate course correction and purification therein.

Under the plan as has been devised for achieving 100 percent Aadhaar enrolment the Srinagar administration is opening 130 enrolment centres in areas across the district. Besides Anganwari centres which are being roped in for enrolling children up to 5 years of age these centres will also be set up in schools both government and private for enrolling students.

For the general public enrolment centres are being opened in concerned Tehsil offices. Enrolment for Aadhaar will also be made available at banks and post offices for the convenience of the people. It should be noted that as of now at least 14 enrolment centres are operational in the district. It is notable that the Government of India has asked all states and UTs to complete seeding of Aadhaar numbers with all ration cards or beneficiaries up to 30 September 30 2020 to enable the deserving to get benefits.

The district administration in Srinagar has urged all residents to come forward and have themselves enrolled for Aadhaar and avail a host of benefits that it enables one to have.