Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 9:47 AM

Srinagar woman, 48, dies of COVID-19; J&K toll now 88

Srinagar district with 21 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 13, Kulgam 11, Shopian 10, and Jammu 7
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 24, 2020, 9:47 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A 48-year-old woman from Srinagar who had contracted COVID-19 passed away at SKIMS Soura on Wednesday, taking the overall death toll due to novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 88. 

A COVID-19 positive woman from Baghat, who was admitted to SKIMS on 17 June, passed away  at the  hospital on Wednesday morning, news agency KNO quoted Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan as having said.

Trending News
Representational Pic

23-year-old dies under mysterious circumstances in Tangmarg

SEA delegation meets top Income Tax official

Greater Kashmir

Implementation of Samagra Shiksha, MDM reviewed

“The patient was suffering from fungal pneumonia besides other ailments,” he said. So far, 88 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—ten from Jammu and 78 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 21 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 13, Kulgam (11), Shopian (10), Jammu (7), six each in Budgam and Anantnag, Kupwara (5), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.

Tagged in ,
Related News