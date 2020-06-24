Srinagar woman, 48, dies of COVID-19; J&K toll now 88

A 48-year-old woman from Srinagar who had contracted COVID-19 passed away at SKIMS Soura on Wednesday, taking the overall death toll due to novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 88.

A COVID-19 positive woman from Baghat, who was admitted to SKIMS on 17 June, passed away at the hospital on Wednesday morning, news agency KNO quoted Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan as having said.

“The patient was suffering from fungal pneumonia besides other ailments,” he said. So far, 88 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—ten from Jammu and 78 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 21 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 13, Kulgam (11), Shopian (10), Jammu (7), six each in Budgam and Anantnag, Kupwara (5), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.