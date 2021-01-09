'SRO-103 another blow to JK youth'

National Conference (NC) Saturday lambasted the J&K government’s decision to reduce the age of eligibility for civil service aspirants by five years terming the step a stab into the future of the youth here.

In a statement issued here, NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar said the situation in Kashmir had grossly narrowed the career opportunities of the youth in J&K.

He said that given the scenario and to help the aspirants who had not been able to pursue their careers due to it, the previous governments had increased the age of eligibility.

Dar said classes and academic calendars, as well as qualifying exams and interviews for jobs and services all took a hit in Kashmir in the past few years.

“In the recent years, we have seen how the participation of Kashmiris has shrunk in J&K administration. This move will worsen it further,” he said. “The implementation of SRO-103 has put the future of our unemployed youth in lurch.”