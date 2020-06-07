SRO 202 anti-youth, revoke it: Hakeem Yaseen

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front Hakeem Yaseen on Sunday demanded immediate revocation of SRO 202 saying it usurps the legitimate and constitutional employment rights of the educated unemployment youth.

In a statement he flayed the new recruitment policy for Class-IV vacancies, adding it was totally against the interests of the unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Yaseen while demanding immediate revocation of the SRO 202, said that the SRO was in violation of the fundamental and constitutional rights of the educated youth.

He said all appointments under SRO 202 were temporary for a fiveyears probation, adding under the new employment policy, new appointees would be given a bare minimum of scale of pay with no other incentives like annual increment, DA, TA, CCA and HRA.

Yaseen flayed the new recruitment rules and demanded to keep government notification issued in this regard in abeyance till the expert committee constituted for reviewing impact of the SRO 202 submits its report.

“What was the urgency of notifying new recruitment rules when there was already a high powered expert committee in place to review the SRO 202, ” Yaseen said.

Yaseen also demanded to put on hold the new recruitment policy, till restoration of the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, as promised by Prime Minister and Home Minister of the country on the floor of the Parliament.

“Matters of public interest, including recruitment policy for the youth could be deliberated upon only by a civil government,” he said.