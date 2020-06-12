SRO 202, new recruitment rules anti-youth, must go: NC

National Conference on Friday demanded scrapping of “exploitative” SRO 202 in J&K, saying the unfair policy goes against the spirit of natural justice and sense of equality.

“Unemployed youth of our state are subjected to double jeopardy due to unavailability of viable private sector and absence of a sound job policy,” said the party’s spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar. “The SRO 202 goes against the sense of social justice, economic and social equality. The SRO deprives the appointees of the otherwise entitlements of annual increments, dearness allowances, HRA and CCA till completion of first five years of service.”

He said given the fact that the appointees do not do any less work compared to their predecessors who were recruited under general recruitment rules for the same posts, the SRO was “exploitative and must go.”

Imran said the new domicile policy and the fresh recruitment rules for Class-IV posts advertised recently would not only prejudicially affect the employment rights of local unemployed youth but result in upswing in the unemployment graph in Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Conference spokesperson said government of India should take cognizance of the ground situation and assuage the worries of the local youth who were feeling cornered due to the domicile law, the pestering SRO-202 rules and the new recruitment rules.

“As if the measures undertaken on August 5 last year weren’t enough to satisfy the ruling dispensation in New Delhi, it is now punishing the entire youth of J&K by snatching their rights and privileges in local jobs,” Imran said.