UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 3:06 AM

SRO 202 sheer injustice with employees: Qayoom Wani

File Photo

Former EJAC President and civil society member Abdul Qayoom Wani on Tuesday said the SRO 202 was sheer injustice with the employees and demanded its immediate revocation.

The employees are being were pushed to wall as they are getting meager salary and have to complete five years of probation for permanent confirmation.

“It is a black law against the qualified youth of J&K and is brazen violation of Supreme Court rulings which says equal wages of equal work,” said Wani.

He said it was “too discriminatory” to allot two categories of employees same quantity of work but two different salaries.

Wani justified the peaceful agitation of the employees and extended his support to the employee fraternity from civil society.

He urged upon the government to revoke the “cruel and obsolete SRO” that he said was a “black stain on justice system”

Wani expressed resentment on the pathetic condition of temporary employees in all departments such as daily wagers, casual labours, contingent paid workers who were waiting for regularization of services for many years.

