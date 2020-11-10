SSB conducts AA Panchayat exams across Kashmir

The Service Selection Board Examination (SSB) for recruitment of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) concluded smoothly across all the districts of Kashmir division, government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the respective Deputy Commissioners visited the examination centres set up in their districts to take stock of facilities and arrangements put in place for smooth and transparent conduct of written examinations.

At Anantnag, the recruitment drive for Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) were conducted smoothly in 54 examination centres, for which elaborate arrangements were put in place by the district administration. Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, KK Sidha visited various examination centre including GHSS Mattan, Alsarwat HSS, GDC Women, GDC Boys, Oxford Presentation, GHHS Khannabal and took stock of the arrangements put in place for the smooth and successful conduct of the exams. At Budgam, the written examination for AAP concluded smoothly at all 35 designated centers across the district. It was given out that 10393 candidates were scheduled to appear in the exam and barring some absentees all the candidates ensured their appearance well in time at all centers. The DC hailed the efforts of Nodal officer and all others concerned in ensuring that examinations are conducted successfully across the district. According to the official spokesperson, as many as 24 centers were set up within the district for 5000 students who had registered for appearing in the examination. The DC on the occasion enquired about the facilities made available for the students like seating, cleanliness, drinking water, lighting and inspected the arrangements regarding COVID-19 like availability of hand sanitizers, masks and maintenance of social distance in examination halls. Meanwhile, Magistrates and videographers were deployed at all the examination centers besides district police had also put in place all necessary security arrangements for smooth conduct of examination. At Baramulla, about 12106 candidates out of 13856 candidates appeared in 54 examination centres in the district. The Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo inspected various JKSSB examination centres to take stock of various arrangements.

The Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, AnshulGarg informed that 6730 candidates are appearing in the examination for which 34 examination Centers have been established in the district, while as the Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, DrOwais Ahmad informed that SSB had established 17 examination centres in the district and about 4922 candidates appeared in the said examination.

At Kulgam, As many as 8106 candidates appeared in the said exams at 27 centers in the district. Meanwhile to ensure smooth conduct of exams and to have first-hand appraisal of the facilities made available for aspirants, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, ShowkatAijazBhat inspected various examination centers setup in the district. While as in south Kashmir’s Pulwama as many as 8477 out of 9481 aspirants today appeared in the written examination of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) by JK Service Selection Board across 28 centres set up by UT administration in the district. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Choudhary Muhammad Yasin informed that around 2300 students appeared in the said examination at seven examination centres in the district.

Pertinently, all the SOPs with regard to COVID19 pandemic were strictly adhered, besides masks & sanitizers were made available for the candidates in all the examination centres across all the Kashmir districts as a goodwill gesture by the administration.