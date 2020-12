A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) trooper was injured after militants hurled a grenade in Watergam area of north Kashmir’s Sopore on Thursday.

Official sources told news agency GNS said that suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards SSB in Watergam.

In the attack, one SSB trooper recieved minor injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, security forces launched a cordon and search operation to nab the attackers.