SSP Ajaz, Raja Muzaffar bereaved

Haji Ghulam Nabi Bhat, a retired Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) from Kanidewar Hawal Srinagar breathed his last on Tuesday at Chest Disease Hospital Srinagar.

The deceased had been declared COVID-19 positive around a week back and was suffering from bilateral pneumonia.

The deceased was father of SSP Ajaz Ahmad Bhat and J&K Bank officer Ishtiyaq Ahmad Bhat.

He was also the father-in-law of social activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat.

The family has urged upon people not to visit their house for any condolence meeting in view of COVID 19 pandemic.

“I appeal friends and relatives to pray for the departed soul and not visit our Hawal residence for any kind of Taziyat in view of the ongoing pandemic situation,” said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat.