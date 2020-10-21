SSP Anantnag holds counselling session for youth

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anantnag, Sandeep Chaudhary on Wednesday conducted first offline session of “Operation Dreams” career guidance initiative here.

A statement said youngsters from Anantnag, Bandipora and Pulwama districts participated in the sessions which were held online on owing to COVID19 pandemic.

“The classes have been moved to the offline mode. Regular classes will be held for UPSC, KAS, SSC and banking exams aspirants at DPL (District Police Line) Anantnag,” the statement said.