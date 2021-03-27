SSP Anantnag holds public meeting at DakBunglow Anantnag

As a part of public outreach programme, SSP AnantnagImtiyazHussain chaired a police public interaction meeting held at DakBunglowAnantnag.

In a statement police said that the meeting was attended by respectable citizens of the area including Chairman Municipal Council AnantnagHilal Ahmad Shah, members of traders associations, transport associations and media persons. During the meeting various issues of public importance including illegal encroachments in the market on footpaths, parking discipline, traffic jams were discussed. The participants also put forth their concerns regarding drug abuse among the youth.

The chairing officer assured the participants that district police is working hard to counter drug abuse and will continue its drive against drugs.