SSP Anantnag hosts DDC members

Police in Anantnag facilitated an interaction of the recently-elected District Development Council (DDC) members at DPO Anantnag.

A statement of Police issued here said that the focus of the interaction was about the security-related protocols regarding the visit to their respective DDC constituencies.

It said that SSP Anantnag Sandeep Chaudhary said that the inception of DDC as a democratic institution would pave way for grass root democracy and DDC members are its torch bearers.

The statement quoted Chaudhary as saying that District Police Anantnag was committed to provide safety and security of all the members so that they are able to discharge their duties on the ground without any fear.

It said that he assured all the DDC members that full cooperation would be extended for their smooth functioning and discharging their duties without any fear.

The statement said that Chaudhary told the DDC members that all the future safety and security related issues would be dealt seriously and assured improvement in overall security scenario on the basis of future feedbacks from the members.

It said that appreciating the efforts of Police in Anantnag, the DDC members said that since elections Police had been facilitating the members in bringing the participative democracy at grass root level.

The statement said that they appreciated the role of Police is in increasing the women’s participation in governance as Police was watchdog for crime against women.