SSP Bandipora reviews status of CCTNS Database

In order to review the status of feeding of data in CCTNS Database in district Bandipora, SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik chaired a meeting at Conference Hall DPL Bandipora.

According to a statement, the meeting was attended by ASP Bandipora, DySPHqrBandipora, SDPOs of Sumbal, Hajin&Gurez besides, all SHO’s, MHCs, CCTNS Operators and Incharge CCTNS of the district.

While speaking on the occasion, SSP said that the CCTNS is a platform which when fully implemented will help in prevention and investigation of crime cases in a desired manner and at a faster pace, besides directed all supervisory officers/ SHO’s to direct the Investigating officers/ Data entry Operators to update the CCTNS Database by filling in information in different modules including Data Bank Services Module, Citizen Services Module and other available forms / modules available in CAS CCTNS software, so that optimum use of CCTNS is ensured. He also directed SHO’s/ MCH’s and CCTNS Operators to make full use of different features of the CAS- CCTNS software. He directed officials to ensure full use of various online portals i.e, ICJS, ITSSO, CRIMAC, Cyber Crime-NCRP etc.

Later on CCTNS operators were also imparted training by Incharge CCTNS DPO Bandipora in CCTNS lab DPO Bandipora regarding feeding in Data Bank Services Module and other modules of CAS CCNTS software and accessing of online portals.