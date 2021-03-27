SSP Budgam interacts with media fraternity

SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem Khan and SSP AwantiporaMohdYousuf held introductory meetings with media fraternity. SSP Awantipora also facilitated an interaction meet with DDCs & BDCs members of PD Awantipora.

In a statement police said, “SSP Budgam highlighted the importance and role of media in a democratic setup by describing media as an important pillar of democracy. While appreciating their role, he called for a mutual coordination with regard to reformation of society by eradicating social evils from the society.”

During meeting, various issues having bearing on the society were discussed. All participants were assured of full cooperation from Police Budgam.

Similarly in Awantipora, the meeting with media fraternity was held in the office chamber of SSP Awantipora in which SDPO Awantipora and media person associated with different print and electronic media participated.

Later on, SSP Awantipora facilitated an interaction meet with DDCs and BDCs members of PD Awantipora at DPL Awantipora.

The main focus of the interaction was about the security related protocols regarding the visit in their respective DDC constituencies. While interacting with the members, SSP Awantipora said that Awantipora Police is committed to provide safety and security of all the members so that they will be able to discharge their duties without any fear on ground.

DDC and BDC members stated that the role of Police is imperative as Awantipora Police has always been extending its support to all the members.

On the conclusion, SSP Awantipora assured all the DDCs and BDCs Members that all the future safety and security related issues will be dealt seriously and assured the improvement in overall security scenario on the basis of future feedbacks from the members.