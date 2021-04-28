SSP Budgam lauds Police for tackling pandemic

Holding a darbar with policemen of District Police Budgam at District Police Lines Budgam Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Budgam Tahir Saleem Wednesday lauded the role of Police in Budgam in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the aim of the Darbar was to prepare policemen and officers physically and mentally in the wake of spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the darbar, he stressed upon the policemen and police officers to follow COVID-19 SOPs issued by the government and asked them to be both physically and mentally prepared in view of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic besides countering any challenge to deal with any type of eventuality professionally.

The SSP Budgam also advised the policemen and police officers to focus on their duties so that the nefarious designs of anti-social elements could be well checked.

He stressed upon them to gain public confidence, good will and always be compassionate and helpful to the needy people.

Saleem advised them to attend the genuine grievances of the people and exhorted upon the officers and policemen to keep doing good work with sincere efforts and be alert while performing duties.