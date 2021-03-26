SSP Budgam reviews security scenario of district

SSP Budgam Tahir Saleem held interaction meetings with the BDCs and Bank Managers of various Banks of District Budgam. Later, he also reviewed the security scenario of the district.

In a statement the police said, during the interaction meeting with BDCs, they were apprised about the matters of public importance and were advised to keep close coordination with police for eradication of social evils and other matters of social & public importance.

While interacting with the bank managers, SSP Budgam briefed them to sensitise their clients about the menace of emerging online phishing/vishing. All the participants were assured of full cooperation from Police Budgam in their day to day affairs.

“Later, SSP Budgam also held meeting with SDPOs/SHOs/DOs of district Budgam to review the security scenario of the District,” it said.