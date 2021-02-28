Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: March 1, 2021, 1:13 AM

SSP Ganderbal felicitates meritorious students of 10th class

Police Sunday felicitated the meritorious students of 10th class whose results were declared on Friday.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal Sunday visited the residence of Parveena Ayoub Khan, daughter of Muhammad Ayoub Khan of Latiwaza, Kurhama; Tabasum Gul, daughter of Gulzar Ahmad Sheikh of Dar Mohalla, Watal Bagh, and Yasir Mehraj, son of Mehrajuddin Rather of Guzarbal Ganderbal who secured positions in recently-declared result of 10th class examination and extended warm greetings to the excelling students and their parents.

Interacting with the students, SSP Ganderbal appreciated the role of parents and teachers for this success and advised the students to remain focused for their goals.

He also presented letters of appreciation and cash rewards among the meritorious students.

DySP Umar Rashid and other officers were also present on this occasion.

