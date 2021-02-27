SSP Ganderbal holds meet with newly-posted PSIs

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal along with other senior officers held an introductory meeting with the newly-adjusted PSIs who have to undergo their mandatory probation of two years.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the introduction meeting was aimed to acclimatise the PSIs of the basic principles and guidelines about their probation, the thrust areas where they need to focus more and the general working of the district Police.

It said Poswal briefed the newly-posted PSIs about the general working of Police and other important aspects of Police work like detection and investigation of crimes, maintenance of public peace and order besides requirements of modern day policing.

The statement said that it was impressed upon the PSIs to imbibe expertise from senior colleagues in the department and also utilise their personal knowledge and technical expertise in investigation of modern-day crimes like cyber and other crimes involving use of Information Technology.

It said that the PSIs would undergo various aspects of practical training for which detailed programme had already been chalked out for one year.

The statement said that the PSIs were advised to utilise their academic knowledge and improve their skills to become best officers of the extended family of J&K Police.