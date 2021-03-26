Kashmir, Today's Paper
SSP Ganderbal interacts with media fraternity

Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal Suhail Munawar Mir held a detailed interaction meeting with the media fraternity of District Ganderbal.

According to a statement issue, “while highlighting the role of media as 4th pillar of democracy, SSP Ganderbal pinned hopes on the media fraternity in bringing out positivity to the masses and help Police to eradicate social evils/crimes and stressed on mutual cooperation for the betterment of the society.”

“During the meeting various issues having direct bearing on the society were discussed. The Media fraternity extended wholehearted cooperation with District Police Ganderbal. The interaction meeting ended with a vote of thanks,” it reads.

