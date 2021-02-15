SSP Ganderbal orders in-situ promotion of 159 police personnel

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmed Poswal has ordered in-situ promotion approved by Departmental Promotion Committee in favour of 159 officials of District Police Ganderbal.

According to a statement, the promotees include 155 constables and 04 followers, who had completed nine years satisfactory service in one rank and stagnant in a particular grade.

“SSP Ganderbal has felicitated the promoted officials and expressed hope that they will strive to work with greater zeal and professionalism for public welfare and the maintenance of peace and public order,” the statement reads.