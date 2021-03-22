SSP Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Sopore, Awantipora assume charge

Sandeep Chowdhary Monday assumed charge as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Tahir Saleem as SSP Budgam, Rayees Ahmad Bhat as SSP Baramulla, G V Sundeep Chakravarthy as SSP Kupwara, Sudhanshu Verma as SSP Sopore and Muhammad Yousuf as SSP Awantipora while Sandeep Gupta assumed charge as SP Handwara.

Sandeep Chowdhary assumed charge as SSP Srinagar with the outgoing SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal receiving him.

Rayees Ahmad Bhat after assuming the charge of SSP Baramulla asked people of Baramulla to corporate with Police to ensure the district remains drugs free.

“Let people inform us about anything wrong taking place and we will try our best to provide a better life to the people of Baramulla. People, except those who are going against the law, need not need fear Police. We will try to serve the people of the district,” he said.

Assuming charge as SSP Kupwara, G V Sundeep Chakravarthy was received by ASP Kupwara Ifroz Ahmad while DyPS Headquarters Kupwara, DySP PC Kupwara and DYSP DAR Kupwara were present on his arrival.

The new SSP was presented the guard of honour by a contingent of J&K Police of Police District Kupwara.

After assuming the charge, Chakravarthy convened an introductory meeting with police officers of Police district Kupwara and impressed upon the officers to work with dedication and zeal to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

Later, he visited all the branches of District Police Office Kupwara and emphasized upon the staff members to work with dedication and devotion and discharge their assigned duties.

On his arrival at District Police Office Sopore, the new SSP Sopore Sudhanshu Verma was received by SDPO Sopore, SDPO Rafiabad, DySP PC Sopore and DYSP DAR Sopore.

After assuming charge, SSP Verma convened an introductory meeting with Police officers of Police District Sopore and impressed upon them to work with dedication and zeal to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

Later, he visited all the branches of DPO Sopore including Crime Branch, RW, Establishment, GB, Prosecution, CCTNS, Accounts Section, Photostat and Confidential Section.

Interacting with office staff, he had a look of the crime and other assignments being dealt by these branches and emphasized upon the staff members to work with dedication and devotion.

Assuming the charge as SSP Awantipora, Muhammad Yusuf was received by SDPO Awantipora, DySP PC Awantipora and DySP DAR Awantipora.

Yusuf was presented guard of honour by a contingent of J&K Police of Police District Awantipora.

After assuming the charge, he convened an introductory meeting with Police officers of Police district Awantipora and impressed upon the officers to work with dedication and zeal and fulfill the aspirations of the people.

Later SSP Awantipora visited all the branches of District Police Office Awantipora and emphasized upon the staff members to work with dedication and devotion.

Tahir Saleem also assumed the charge as SSP Budgam.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Gupta assumed the charge as Superintendent of Police, Handwara.

On his arrival at District Police Office Handwara, Gupta was received by ASP Handwara Mashkoor Ahmad while SDPO Handwara, DySP DAR Handwsra, DySP PC Handwara and DySP PC Magam were present on the occasion.

Gupta was presented guard of honour by the contingent of Jammu & Kashmir Police of Police District Handwara.

After assuming the charge as SP Handwara, he convened an introductory meeting with Police officers of Police district Handwara and impressed upon the officers to work with dedication and zeal.

Meanwhile, on the transfer of various Police officers, colourful ceremonies were held at Kupwara, Awantipora, Handwara, Sopore and Budgam.

Police in Sopore organised a farewell function at District Police Lines Sopore for the outgoing SSP Sopore Javaid Iqbal upon his transfer from Police District Sopore.

Police in Budgam organised a farewell function at GO’s Mess Budgam for the outgoing SP Budgam Amod Ashok Nagpure upon his transfer.

Police in Handwara also organised a farewell function at District Police Lines Handwara for the outgoing SP Handwara G V Sundeep Chakravarthy upon his transfer from Police District Handwara.

(With inputs from Ghulam Muhammad in Sopore and KNS)