SSTA meets VC SKUAST-K, raises various issues

Office bearers of SKUAST-K Scientists and Teachers Association (SSTA) today formally welcomed and interacted with the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof. J.P. Sharma and presented him a bouquet in his office chamber at Shalimar.

According to a statement issued here, issues confronting the Varsity in general and scientist fraternity in particular were presented by the association before the VC for his immediate attention.

“Filling of vacant key positions like Directors, Deans, Heads of Divisions/ Research/KVKs, pending CAS cases, 5 days a week as per the council decision, release of Advance increments in favour of newly appointed Scientists, and other issues awaiting amelioration were discussed with the Vice-Chancellor.

The VC promised everything possible within the framework of University statues for the benefit scientist fraternity. “Scientists can give their best only when they are comfortable and work in a stress free environment and giving scientists what is due to them is my priority” the Vice-Chancellor said according to the statement.

President SSTA, Prof. S A Dar promised all sort of cooperation with the VC in the best interest of the institution and the scientist fraternity.

Those who met the VC other than President SSTA include Vice-President, Dr. J.A. Mugloo, General Secretary, Dr. J.A. Bhat and Publicity Secretary/Spokesperson, Dr P.A. Reshi.