SSTA opposes opening liquor shops in Kashmir

SKUAST-K Scientists and Teachers Association (SSTA) on Wednesday opposed the proposed move of opening liquor shops in Kashmir.

In a statement, President SSTA, Prof SA Dar said alcohol consumption not only increases social safety issues but has always been a reason for serious health concerns.

He said the government must realise that consumption of alcohol besides being injurious to health was prohibited by all religions.

He said on one side government was fighting the menace of drug addiction and surprisingly on the other hand it was attempting to “throw our youth to alcoholism.”

“If this proposal takes shape on the ground it will destroy not only individuals and families but spoil our entire society and social fabric,” said Prof Dar.