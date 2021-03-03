Staff members suspended after school found closed

The staff members of a government school in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district were suspended after the school was found closed during the working hours on Wednesday.

Five teachers of another school were attached to the ZEO’s office in Pattan after they were found absent from duty.

The action was taken by the Zonal Education Officer, Pattan during inspection of various schools operating in the Pattan zone on Wednesday.

The inspection team found the Government Boys Primary School Khandani Mohalla Pattan closed, prompting the authorities to suspend the entire staff of the school and directed the staff members to report to the ZEO office.

At Government Boys Middle School Noorabad Pattan, of the nine staff members, five were found absent from duty.

The authorities later ordered immediate withholding of salary of the absent employees for the month of March.