Stanford University enlists Kashmiri among top scientists

Bringing laurels to Kashmir, a young scientist, Dr Ahsanulhaq Qurashi has been enlisted in the top two percent scientists of 2020 by Standford University.

The list has been compiled on the basis of “multiple citation indicators and their composite across scientific disciplines.”

Hailing from Karnah area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Dr Qurashi was listed in energy discipline for which his major research work is based on developing new materials for clean energy generation and storage, environment, and biomedical applications.

Dr Qurashi completed his PhD in Nanotechnology in 2008 from Chonbuk National University, Jeonju, South Korea and later completed his two-year post-doctoral fellowship from Toyama University, Toyama, Japan.

He joined as an Assistant Professor in King Fahd University of Petroleum and Mineral (KFUPM) in 2010 at the Center of Excellence in Nanotechnology and Department of Chemistry. He was promoted as Associate Professor in 2016.

Presently, he is the Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry in Khalifa University. Dr Qurashi has published about 100 peer reviewed internationally reputed SCI journals, seven book chapters and edited one book in energy materials and presented over 55 papers in international conferences in United Kingdom, USA, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and various countries.

Around five US patents in (USPTO) have been issued under his name as an inventor and co-inventor on emerging energy materials. Dr Qurashi succeeded in obtaining more than 3.7 million dollar grant from National Funding and Industry. One of his PhD students won the National Almarai Award in Thesis under Innovative Work Category in 2019.

He has published over 50 articles in clean hydrogen sensing and production. Dr Qurashi is a subject editor of International Journal of Hydrogen Energy (Sabbatical), regional editor of Current Nanoscience and editorial board member of Scientific Reports and Materials Research Bulletin.