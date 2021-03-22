Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: March 22, 2021, 10:48 AM

State Bank of India ATM 'looted' in south Kashmir's Shopian

A police officer while confirming the incident told Greater Kashmir that they were investigating the case and also the actual amount of cash “looted”.
Representational Image. Source: Pixabay

An unknown cash amount was purportedly looted from a SBI ATM at the main market near district headquarters in south Kashmir’s Shopian last night even as police said they were investigating the case.

The bank ATM located at the main square of the district headquarters near the post office was found vandalized this morning by customers, who later informed police about the possible overnight burglary.

A police officer while confirming the incident told Greater Kashmir that they were investigating the case and also the actual amount of cash “looted”.

The bank officials too seem to be clueless about the amount of “looted” cash as per a bank official.

