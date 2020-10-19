Statehood can guarantee self-governance in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President, Altaf Bukhari on Monday said J&K people cannot afford any further delay in restoration of statehood. He said an early restoration of statehood alone can guarantee the residents of J&K their right to self-governance.

Welcoming the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah’s remarks that the centre will not take long to restore statehood to J&K, Bukhari said the decision was no longer about a political party or any leader but about the democratic rights and political aspirations of J&K people.

“I would like to remind the Union government not to keep this critical issue in political limbo for a long time in view of the sufferings of residents of J&K and the undeniable governance chaos,” Bukhari said.

He said sooner the Union government fulfils its commitment on re-establishing the statehood, the better it would be for the country to ensure peace and development in the troubled region.

Bukhari also censured the J&K government for sidelining the local officers of repute in J&K bureaucracy terming it unacceptable. “Cornering local officers in J&K administration is a highly deplorable move which smacks of nefarious designs of some vested interest groups within the J&K government,” he said. Bukhari solicited the intervention of the Union Home Minister towards the grave issue which has created a lot of disenchantment among local officers who were well versed with the problems of the people and have until now contributed immensely in all the sectors of governance.