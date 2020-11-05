Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 5, 2020, 11:55 PM

Statehood for J&K: Bhim Singh seeks President's intervention

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 5, 2020, 11:55 PM
File Photo

National Panther Party (NPP) chief Prof Bhim Singh on Thursday sought intervention of President for restoration of statehood to J&K.

In a statement, Singh urged the President to intervene without delay to “save J&K from disaster and political anarchy caused by dissolution of state government and removal of statehood of J&K.”

He urged that an immediate meeting should be convened with the representatives of all recognized political parties in J&K besides national parties without delay.

Stating that he was not in favour of boycotting the local bodies polls, Singh said the fact was that majority of people shall not be involved in these “half-way elections.”

He strongly argued in favour of holding Assembly election after urgent delimitation so that people in J&K shall have an opportunity to participate in political affairs.

He said decisions in J&K were being dictated by the bureaucrats who have no understanding about the political history and cultural ethos of people of Ladakh, Kashmir and Jammu.

He appealed to the regional parties in J&K to develop political relationships with each other and understand the motive of the national leadership vis-à-vis J&K.

