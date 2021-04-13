Kashmir, Today's Paper
Status of COVID-19 control measures, vaccination reviewed at Ganderbal

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal Krittika Jyotsna Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 control measures, vaccination status, testing and enforcement of SoPs in the Ganderbal district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, the DC sought details about the progress of COVID-19 vaccination drive, facilities at CVCs, availability of vaccination vials, status of manpower, testing and enforcement of SOPs.

The spokesman said that the Chief Medical Officer informed the chair that over 44,000 persons were vaccinated in the district so far besides all required facilities were available at CVCs and vaccination vials were also available in sufficient quantity.

