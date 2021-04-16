Status of COVID19 control measures reviewed at Pulwama

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary today convened a meeting to review the Covid-19 control measures, vaccination status, testing and enforcement of SOPs in the district.

During the meeting, the DC sought details about the progress of Covid vaccination drive, facilities at CVCs, availability of vaccination vials, status of manpower, testing and enforcement of SOPs.

The Chief Medical Officer informed the chair that over 62982 persons have been vaccinated till date besides all required facilities are available at CVCs and vaccination vials are also available in sufficient quantity.

The DC directed him to ensure that the daily target of testing is met and ensure that strategic sampling is done giving priority to shopkeepers, hoteliers and other service providers.

The DC directed for generating mass awareness regarding do’s and don’ts involving employees of other departments and PRIs to control the spread of the infection.

The Tehsildars and EOs were asked to involve religious leaders for sensitizing the people regarding wearing of masks, maintaining social distance at religious places during the holy month of Ramadan and motivating people for vaccination and testing.

The DC exhorted upon the concerned to put their strenuous efforts for enforcement of Covid-19 protocols by way of carrying enforcement drives in the larger interest of the safety of people.

The meeting was attended by Chief Medical Officer, Tehsildars, BMOs and other concerned.