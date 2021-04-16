Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Pulwama,
UPDATED: April 17, 2021, 12:03 AM

Status of COVID19 control measures reviewed at Pulwama

GK News Network
Pulwama,
UPDATED: April 17, 2021, 12:03 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary today convened a meeting to review the Covid-19 control measures, vaccination status, testing and enforcement of SOPs in the district.

During the meeting, the DC sought details about the progress of Covid vaccination drive, facilities at CVCs, availability of vaccination vials, status of manpower, testing and enforcement of SOPs.

Trending News

Implementation of flagship schemes|DDC Kulgam reviews progress, stresses on monitoring

Market checking intensified in Bandipora

PSAJK appeals parents to pay fee

The Chief Medical Officer informed the chair that over 62982 persons have been vaccinated till date besides all required facilities are available at CVCs and vaccination vials are also available in sufficient quantity.

The DC directed him to ensure that the daily target of testing is met and ensure that strategic sampling is done giving priority to shopkeepers, hoteliers and other service providers.

The DC directed for generating mass awareness regarding do’s and don’ts involving employees of other departments and PRIs to control the spread of the infection.

Latest News

Ben Stokes to have finger surgery, out for 12 weeks: ECB

Army organises friendly cricket match in Udhampur

Greater Kashmir

PM Modi calls for increasing production of medical oxygen

Representational Photo

Scuffle in Kashmir Law College campus

The Tehsildars and EOs  were asked to involve religious leaders for sensitizing the people regarding wearing of masks, maintaining social distance at religious  places during the holy month of Ramadan and motivating people for vaccination and testing.

The DC exhorted upon the concerned to put their strenuous efforts for enforcement of Covid-19 protocols by way of carrying enforcement drives in the larger interest of the safety of people.

The meeting was attended by Chief Medical Officer, Tehsildars, BMOs and other concerned.

Related News