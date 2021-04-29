Stay indoors during COVID-19 lockdown, leave delivery of essential services to me: DC Srinagar

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Thursday appealed residents to stay indoors saying he would ensure the delivery of essential services during the 84-hour COVID-19 lockdown starting this evening.

The DC took to Twitter this morning saying there had been a “deluge of calls/messages and delutations at his office with people asking for curfew passes during the lockdown in the run up to the lockdown.

“Deluge of calls/messages & deputations at office for Curfew passes even before a #Lockdown comes into force from 7:00 pm today. I appeal everyone again to pl stay indoors. Ensuring Essential services is my duty. Leave that to me. Let’s #BreakTheChain #StriveForSafeSrinagar, ” Aijaz wrote on Twitter.