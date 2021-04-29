Kashmir, Latest News, Srinagar
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 29, 2021, 1:01 PM

Stay indoors during COVID-19 lockdown, leave delivery of essential services to me: DC Srinagar

Says a 'deluge' of people asking for curfew passes.
The DC Srinagar stressed on wearing of masks and urged the eligible people to get a COVID-19 jab at the nearest centre as vaccines were the only source of immunity against the deadly virus. GK Photo
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Thursday appealed residents to stay indoors saying he would ensure the delivery of essential services during the 84-hour COVID-19 lockdown starting this evening. 

The DC took to Twitter this morning saying there had been a “deluge of calls/messages and delutations at his office with people asking for curfew passes during the lockdown in the run up to the lockdown. 

