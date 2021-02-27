Steep hike in LPG, petrol prices hurting people: NC

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Saturday said that rising food and fuel prices was hurting people across Jammu and Kashmir and accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “robbing” the poor of their hard-earned money “to plug in surmounting fiscal deficit”.

A statement of NC issued here quoted Sagar as expressing concern over the sky-rocketing prices of petrol and LPG.

He said that the people were baffled by the soaring prices of essential commodities including petrol, LPG and other food items.

Sagar said that the hike in the prices of petrol and LPG had anguished the people across the board.

“It is highly distressing how the incumbent ruling BJP has chosen to profit from people’s miseries and problems, particularly at a time when the country is slowly coming out of the rampage induced by COVID-19,” he said. “At a time when the country in general and J&K in particular is witnessing pervasive unemployment, systematic erosion of wages and household income, we have a government that has blindfolded itself to the runaway inflation and an unprecedented rise in the price of almost all household items, and essential commodities.”