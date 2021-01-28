Steep rise in stray dogs scares Ganderbal residents

The steep rise in the number of dogs has created a reign of fear among the people in Ganderbal district.

People in Gangerhama, Wanipora, Reshipora, Duderhama, BehamaSaloora, Kangan, Gund and other towns of Ganderbal have expressed serious concern over the growing canine population, which they say has increased thrice in the recent years.

“We feel threatened by these stray dogs,” said Ali Muhammad, a resident of Kangan. “We are scared as we see a pack of dogs after every few metres.”

Several shopkeepers at the main bus stand echoed the same concern, saying, “It seems that these dogs are being brought from everywhere and dropped here during the night hours.”

The residents said that it had become difficult for them to move out during the wee hours.

“We are worried about our children. If, by chance, they venture out, anything untoward can happen to them,” a group of women said.

They expressed wonderment over the sudden increase in the canine population saying it had become a “grave issue” for them.

The residents appealed the authorities to “seriously look into the matter concerning the lives of the common people”.

The locals also said that if any untoward incident occurs due to stray dogs, the authorities would be held responsible.