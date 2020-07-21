'Stein museum' coming up in Ganderbal's Mohand Marg

J&K Tourism department is building a Museum cum tourist facilitation centre at Mohand Marg (meadow) in Lar area of this district

The meadow also known as “Mohana Marg” is located on banks of river Sindh at an altitude of 3400 meters.

This meadow is located a top Koaihama range overlooking Sindh valley with a panoramic view of Pir Panjal range, Gadsar range and Mount Kalahoi.

The department is also building a tourist facilitation centre at Lal Marg, adjacent to Mohand Marg.

Both the meadows have historic importance. Hungarian-born archaeologist Sir Aurel Stein translated famous Rajtarangi book from Sanskrit to English in 1930s in these meadows.

Stein spent many summers at Mohan Marg meadows translating the Rajatarangini. After completion of his works, Stein erected a memorial at the place to commemorate his achievement.

An official said the Museum cum facilitation centre is coming up on the name of Stein, at the cost of Rs 3 crore.

The official said the foundation stone for the twin tourism projects was laid in 2017 by the member of the erstwhile J&K Legislative Assembly, Ganderbal Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar.

However due to various reasons including post August 5 situation and COVID19 pandemic the work got halted on these projects. But the construction work has been resumed recently.

The projects are being developed under Prime Minister’s Development Programme.

“Under the PMDP, Tourism Department is developing Mohand Marg and Lar Marg spots in the Ganderbal for adventure tourism besides exploring its potential for farm tourism” the official said.

Another official said a new memorial stone was installed in December 2017 as a tribute to Stein.

“After Stein’s death in 1943 that followed with the erection of the memorial stone on the site of his camping ground at Mohand Marg, the place fell silent in public memory,” said Saleem Beg, Convenor INTACH, Kashmir chapter.

However, he said of late there has been a shift to rediscover Aurel Stein in Kashmir. In September 2017, a two-day international conference, “Aurel Stein from Kashmir to Central Asia” was hosted by Centre for Central Asian Studies, Kashmir University.

“Many scholars both from India and abroad attended the conference. It followed with the replacement of the vandalized Stein Memorial Stone at Mohand Marg by installing a new tri-faced memorial stone with epitaphs in Urdu, English and Sanskrit in December 2017,” Beg said, adding task undertaken was the collaborative achievement of the Indus Discoveries, London, in association and active help of Kashmir Chapter of INTACH, and department of Tourism.

Director Tourism, Kashmir, Nissar Ahmed said the department was developing promote Mohand Marg and Lar Marg as adventure tourism destinations.

He said the department will also encourage home stays as many tourists pass by Ganderbal to reach many tourist destinations.

“Construction work on both the projects has resumed recently” the Director.

Jabbar said the district has an important location on the tourism map of the Valley as it is a transit point for tourist destinations like Mansabal, Gurez, Sonamarg and Ladakh region.

“This district is significant as such it needs focused attention for tourism development,” he said.

He said it will be encouraging indeed if the government will promote Mohand Marg and Lar Marg meadows on J&K tourism map.