OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: February 26, 2021, 8:31 AM

Bandipora labourers protest against BRO for disengagement

Step temporary, they will be re-recruited after proper verification: Officials
Temporary labourers of the Road Construction Company (RCC) of the Border Road Organisation (BRO) Thursday held protests at Bandipora against the company for disengaging them without citing any reasons.

The labourers and contractors who gathered inside the mini-secretariat premises alleged that almost 150 workers had been shown the door after working with the organisation for many years.

The protesting labourers said that they had been engaged with the department for over two decades during which many of them had even been injured critically while many others had also lost their lives.

They said that the company had only kept few “selected persons” while most of them had been sent back home.

The labourers said that they belonged to surrounding villages of Kralpora, Sonerwani and Mantrigam on Gurez-Bandipora road under the Project Beacon of the BRO.

They said that they had also met Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Owais Ahmad who had assured them of redressing their issue.

Meanwhile, a BRO official said that the “temporary” or seasonal labourers had been disengaged due to less work on snow clearance.

He said as soon as the working season starts they would be recruited again after proper verification and if they fulfill the criteria.

