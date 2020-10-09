Steps underway to address trade issues: Advisor Sharma

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K K Sharma, today said that the Government is aware of the problems being faced by the local industrial and trade organizations in view of the ongoing pandemic and interventions like recently announced package have been made to provide some relief to them to overcome the present stressful situations arisen due to COVID-19.

The Advisor was interacting with the representatives of Federation of All India Vypar Mandal (FIVM) and thousands of traders from different states through a webinar organized by the organization to felicitate the LGs Administration for announcing the historic economic package of Rs 1350 crore announced for revival of the business sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and also to discuss the Ease of doing Business.

Pertinently, FIVM is a national trade organization having more than four crore traders all over the country as its members and 140 trade organizations and 2.50 lakh traders of JK are affiliated with it.

The webinar was also attended by Janinder Tanna, National President FIVM, VK Bansal National General Secretary, Sanjay Bansal, President JK Chapter FIVM and Presidents of different state chapters of the trade organizations.