'Sticky bombs a serious threat'

Inspector General (IG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu sector, P S Ranpise Monday said all the units and formations of the paramilitary force had been briefed about the threat posed by sticky bombs, and asked to remain on high alert.

On the recent recovery of sticky bombs and measures taken by the force to counter the threat, he said, “I agree with the Police that it is a serious matter as the timer-activated devices are easy to use against civilian and security targets.”

Ranpise said they had already alerted the CRPF units and formations, and briefed them about the new threat.

“We have to remain alert,” he said.

Ranpise said CRPF convoys always take necessary precautionary measures before proceedings towards their destinations and usually remain protected.

“We have to ensure that our convoys have minimum contact with the public, and there should be no unnecessary halting. Strict vigil and precautionary measures need to be taken against the sticky bombs,” he said.