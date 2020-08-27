Stop harassing RTI activists: Qayoom

Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Abdul Qayoom Wani on Thursday expressed serious concern over an alleged “harassment” of RTI activists.

In a statement issued here, Wani said that lodging FIR against the RTI activist Sajad Hussain from Chadoora Budgam is highly condemnable and needs impartial enquiry besides withdrawal of FIR. Wani said that anybody asking for transparency, accountability and working against corruption deserves appreciation but targeting of such activists by authorities is unfortunate.

Jammu & Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) and its leadership condemned the incident and urged the Government for impartial probe so that incidents of harassing RTI activists and those who are working against corruption may end at an earliest.