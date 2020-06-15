Stop injustice with Kashmir employees: EJAC

Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnum on Monday demanded setting up of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) bench in Srinagar.

In a statement, the EJAC President said while the body welcomes setting up of the CAT bench in Jammu, at the same time, the central government should also set-up a permanent bench in Srinagar.

The EJAC President said that it would be a discriminatory approach with employees in Kashmir if they were deprived of the bench in Srinagar to pursue their service matters.

“It will be extremely difficult for Kashmir employees to pursue their service matters in Jammu as it will be expensive for them. Majority of the service related cases belong to low rung employees who can hardly make both ends meet on a meager salary,” Shabnam said.

He also highlighted that Jammu-Srinagar highway was usually closed for most of the time due to landslides or other issues and the air tickets skyrocket during winter and inclement weather season, making travel expensive.

The EJAC President urged the government and Chief Justice of J&K High Court to take up the matter with authorities concerned so that lakh of employees in Kashmir were provided justice.