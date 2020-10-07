Storekeeper suspended for violating NFSA

Department of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) has initiated action against storekeeper at Char-e-Shareif in Budgam district for violating National Food Security Act (NFSA). The action, as per an official, was initiated after the storekeeper of Charar e Sharief circle-B was found “indulging in irregularities.” The storekeeper posted at Jedden, Kutbal village had provided only 15 kg rice to a local, Muhammad Shafi Hajam who was having a BPL ration card (No 181515), with six members family, registered on e-portal.

“The consumer was supposed to get 30 kg rice per month but the storekeeper was providing him mere 15 kg rice and rest was being sold in black market,” said the official.

Locals said it was happening for the past three years. “The poor consumer cross-checked his details on e-portal and found he was supposed to get 30 kg rice per month,” said locals. They said even the free rice being distributed under PM’ Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY) was being denied to him. Taking cognizance of the case, Secretary FCS&CA Simrandeep Singh directed Assistant Director Budgam to investigate the allegations. The accused storekeeper was later suspended and attached with the administrative department. “He is placed under suspension with immediate effect and will be attached with administrative department for initiation of fast-track departmental action for major penalty proceedings,” the order reads.