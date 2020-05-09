Stranded in Dubai, Kashmiris seeks evacuation

Scores of Kashmiris stranded in Dubai have appealed the Centre and J&K administration to arrange direct flights for them to Srinagar, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shakeel Ahmad, a representative of stranded Kashmiris in Dubai appealed the authorities to ensure their return to Kashmir without any further delay.

He said there were around 400 Kashmiris stranded in parts of Dubai including elderly, pregnant women and other patients suffering from different ailments.

He said although they were called by Indian consulate in Dubai but the consulate was ready to facilitate their return only to New Delhi where there is a fear that incoming Kashmiris will be quarantined in unfavourable atmosphere.

Ahmad said they clarified to the officials that the stranded Kashmiris should be facilitated direct flight from Dubai to Srinagar airport.

Advisor to Lt Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan assured that he will take up the issue with administration and try to ease hardships faced by the stranded Kashmiris.