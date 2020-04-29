Stranded in Kargil for 4 months, Kashmiris appeal admin for evacuation

Scores of Kashmiris stranded in Kargil amid the ongoing COVID19 lockdown have sought intervention of J&K administration for their evacuation to the Valley.

The stranded people said they continue to remain stuck in Kargil for the last four months despite having submitted a representation to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) GC Murmu for their evacuation.

“Stuck away from our homes, we are going through mental torture. Our children are in distress in to our absence,” said Tariq Dar, in an email to Greater Kashmir.

He said they approached the district administration Kargil and divisional commissioner Ladakah repeatedly during the past one month seeking their help for evacuation.

“Each time we were asked to approach divisional administration Kashmir for their return to the Valley,” he said.

Another stranded person said they also contacted the district nodal officers in Kashmir but were told each time that the matter was pending in the office of divisional commissioner Kashmir.

They said Ladakh administration has already evacuated more than 500 stranded people from different states of India, but they continue to remain stuck in Kargil despite Zojila road being open for the traffic for the last 10 days.

“Some of us are facing health issues. In case we are not evacuated all of us will proceed towards Srinagar on foot. We are ready to face consequences,” they said.

They urged divisional commissioner Kashmir to take up the matter with Ladakh administration.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Kashmiris continue to remain stranded in different states outside J&K.

“We are around 20 to 25 Kashmiri families stranded in Jaipur. We aren’t able to meet our daily needs and pay rents,” said Nazir Ahmad of Srinagar.

Abid Mir said they were stuck in Mumbai since March 24 and most of the stranded families have no source of income. “We are not able to pay rent and bear other expenses,” said Mir. Besides families, around 60 students are also stranded in Mumbai.

Another group of Kashmiris stranded in Bihar said they were facing tough time due to non-availability of resources.

“We want a go home because we don’t have any other option,” said Tajamul, one of the stranded student.

Over 56 students are stranded in Indore, Madhya Pradesh for the past more than a month.

“In the current scenario, everyone is running for safety. We appeal the Lieutenant Governor of J&K to facilitate our return to Kashmir. It is hard to survive here due to financial constraints,” the students said.

A group of students from J&K stranded in Delhi also appealed the administration for their evacuation.

“We request the administration to kindly make some arrangements for us so that we can go home safely,” said Akhtar Malik.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole did not respond to repeated calls for his comment on the issue.